Rajkummar Rao on Amitabh Bachchan calling him ‘gazab’ in Bareilly Ki Barfi: His handwritten note is very encouraging, he’s my idol

Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire generations of Bollywood stars even after being in the business for close to 50 years. And being his humble best, Big B even makes sure he sends encouraging words to a lot many. The latest one to grab his attention is exceptional actor Rajkummar Rao. You are living under a rock if we need to explain why Rajkummar is one bankable actor who can leave you in awe with his onscreen brilliance. His latest release Bareilly Ki Barfi is just one such film. Now, looks like not just his fans but even Amitabh Bachchan is highly impressed by Rajkummar’s performance.

Big B happened to see Bareilly Ki Barfi and Rajkummar’s part forced him to send a personal handwritten note to the talented actor. His note read, “I got to see your film Bareilly Ki Barfi. It’s amazing, outstanding… I’ve been an admirer of your work for a long time, but your performance in this film was beautiful. All my best wishes, always. Loads of love, Amitabh Bachchan.”

Rajkummar shared the note on Twitter. “When the legend sends you this handwritten note.. Thank you my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You’ve made my day. Much regards & charan sparsh 🙏🏻😊” he tweeted.

When the legend sends you this handwritten note.. Thank you my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You’ve made my day. Much regards & charan sparsh 🙏🏻😊 pic.twitter.com/G7vSfv9nfU — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 28, 2017

When indianexpress.com asked Rajkummar how he felt about being acknowledged by the legend himself, he said, “I am elated getting this note from Bachchan sir. He has been my idol since childhood. My mother was his biggest fan and am sure today she would be the happiest. He has inspired generations, including me. This handwritten note is very encouraging. There is so much to learn from him.”

Bachchan had also a tweeted about the film, soon after he got to watch it. He wrote, “T 2530 – Saw ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !!”

T 2530 – Saw 'Bareilly ki Barfi' last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !! pic.twitter.com/BKHqSIhgjy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017

Thank you so much sir. You are my biggest inspiration 🙏🏻 http://t.co/SxY9TJ3Bua — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 28, 2017

Bareilly Ki Barfi, which released on August 18, is Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s second directorial after last year’s Nil Battey Sannata. Set in Bareilly and Lucknow, the rom-com also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon and is winning hearts for small town nuances.

Rajkummar, who plays the role of Pritam Vidrohi, in particular is getting major applause. A strong word of mouth helped the film collect Rs 24.67 crore so far. Rajkummar will next be seen in Newton.

