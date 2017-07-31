Bareilly Ki Barfi: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana gate crash a wedding, perform on song Sweety Tera Drama

Latest News
Bareilly Ki Barfi actors Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana are taking promotions to another level. The actors gate-crashed a wedding, leaving the guests, the bride and the groom surprised. Later, they performed on the wedding number 'Sweety Tera Drama' from their upcoming film.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2017 1:46 pm
bareilly ki barfi, ayushmann khurrana, kriti sanon, ayushmann kriti, bareilly ki barfi song Bareilly Ki Barfi: Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana add Bollywood flavour to a wedding.
Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana gate crashed a wedding in order to promote their upcoming film, Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actors who recently launched their first song from the film titled “Sweety Tera Drama”, surprised the bride and the groom, and even the guests at the venue, and made everyone dance with them on the wedding track of the season. The video has been shared by RedFm in which we hear Kriti sharing her experience before entering into the wedding. She says, “I have never done this. I am extremely worried. I hope these people are surprised and not shocked to look at us.”

Ayushmann, on the other hand, recalled his childhood and teenage days. He shared, “I have gate crashed a lot of weddings. I love to do that. Here, the only difference is that we have to meet the people from the wedding.”

Kriti and Ayushmann had time of their life at the wedding. The two also taught everyone the hook step from their film’s number. Ayushmann looked dapper in his sherwani while Kriti looked gorgeous in her pink lehenga. Sharing their experience of gate crashing on Twitter, Kriti wrote, “This was soooo much fun! Had never done it as a teenager– banta tha yaar!” Well, we just hope she does not get used to this ‘fun’.

 

 

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film is slated to release on August 18. It centers around a spunky young girl in the small town of Bareilly and her equations with her family and the two men vying for her attention.

