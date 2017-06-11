Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao’s film Bareilly Ki Barfi heads for a safe release on August 18

Bareilly Ki Barfi to release on August 18 now. Bareilly Ki Barfi to release on August 18 now.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, is heading for a safe release in August this year. Avoiding any sort of clash with the big releases during rest of the weekends, the filmmakers have decided to release the film on August 18 which would mean a solo opening at the box office. The film will release right after Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is the sought after project starring Akshay Kumar focussing on the cleanliness movement led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will release before Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez much-awaited action thriller, A Gentleman.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release on July 21, when it would have clashed with Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael but it seems the makers thought to avert the clash. However, the reason behind this shift has not been revealed yet.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a quirky romantic comedy rooted in the sub-culture of the north Indian city, Bareilly. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao. Ayushmann reportedly plays the owner of a printing press, while Rajkummar would be seen as an author and Kriti as a straight-forward and liberated girl in the film. This is the second film by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who won accolades for her directorial debut Nil Battey Sannata starring Swara Bhaskar.

Talking about Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti said, “Bareilly Ki Barfi has been my fastest film which I have shot in one schedule and that’s also a very special and a different film. It’s quirky, cute and light.” Rajkummar termed the film as a learning process, “Finished shooting ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. What a wonderful and learning experience it was. Had so much fun playing Pritam Vidrohi.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd