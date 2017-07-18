Bareilly Ki Barfi first look poster: Kriti Sanon is reading a book leaving Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao excited. See photo

Bareilly Ki Barfi has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Nil Battey Sannata fame. Bareilly Ki Barfi has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Nil Battey Sannata fame.

Bollywood seems to have fallen in love with exploring the small town nuances and capturing the simple life of its people. And the latest film to join the list is Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film, which brings actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon onscreen for the first time, has been intriguing cinefans ever since the film went on floors. Now that the film has finished shooting, it has moved into the first stage of promotions.

On Tuesday, the makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi released the first teaser poster of Kriti’s character named Bitti, but more than that, the way Ayushmann left her a message on Twitter, is making things sweeter.

The entire cast of the film had a cute Twitter chat over the first look. While Kriti tweeted, “I cant believe what i’ve just read!!😳#BareillyKiBarfi Just cant wait for you to read it.. Here’s a glimpse💃🏻☺️ @Ashwinyiyer @junochopra”, Ayushmann also shared the tweet and wrote, यह किताब कहाँ मिल गयी तुम्हें?? How did you manage to grab this one @kritisanon? How? This book is too special. 👌#BareillyKiBarfi #18thAug.”

Rajkummar Rao also tweeted, “This book changed my life.. here’s a glimpse of #BareillyKiBarfi #18thaugust @kritisanon @ayushmannk @Ashwinyiyer @junochopra,” to which Kriti replied, “I feel it’ll change mine too.. ☺️ #BareillyKiBarfi”

The film’s official handle hinted at the film in a tweet, “A truck load of sweetness & a hint of mystery from #Bareilly has arrived! We proudly bring to you the first look of #BareillyKiBarfi.”

Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Nil Battey Sannata fame, and has Ayushmann reportedly playing the owner of a printing press, while Rajkummar would be seen as an author and Kriti as a straight-forward and liberated girl in the film. The film will release on August 18.

