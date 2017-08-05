Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Kriti Sanon is not all glamour

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon is a very simple girl. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon is a very simple girl.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, who has directed Kriti Sanon in Bareilly Ki Barfi, says the actor is not all about glamour as has been projected on screen so far. On the contrary, she says, Kriti is a very “simple” girl. In Bareilly Ki Barfi, the actor plays a small town girl named Bitti who plans to elope to live her dream.

Asked about transforming the glamorous actor into a girl next door character, Tiwari said, “She is a very homely and simple girl. If you meet her in real life, you will understand that she is a simple, warm-hearted girl and not the diva that we all have seen so far.

“I observed her during the shoot, the way she talks to her mother on phone, the way she sat on the floor with folded legs and had puri sabzi with us…. She is way more different than the way she has been projected on the screen as a diva. Yes, there is no doubt that she is pretty, but she is a good actor too. After watching the film, people’s perception will change,” added the Nil Battey Sannata director.

The story of Bareli Ki Barfi revolves around three people — Chirag, Pritam and Bitti played by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao and Kriti.

While the combination of these actors in one film has created a certain curiosity among the audience to watch the film, Tiware said, “The way you mount the film always create the magic”. She further added, “The film has been written by the director of Dangal (Nitesh Tiwari), directed by me, who delivered Nil Battey Sannata, produced by B.R. Pictures… Junglee Pictures studio has their name in the business. And the three actors have their fan following.

“So when these energies are coming together to create something new, magic happens (smile).” While the equation between Bitti and her mother is a very interesting element of the narration, according to the director, it is a reflection of her personal relationship with her mother.

“I think such little bit of fighting out of love happens between all mothers and daughters. I am a mother of two kids and even then my mother keeps telling me what to do. She keeps asking why am I ordering food from outside and not eating ‘ghar ka khaana’? Why am I buying so much ration if I am not cooking in the house? There is some special equation between a mother and a daughter and I love that. In this film, you get to see such equation between Bitti and her mother.” The film is releasing on August 18.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App