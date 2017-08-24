Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 7: Will Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon film survive the new releases?

So far, Bareilly Ki Barfi has collected Rs 17.0 crores at the box office. So far, Bareilly Ki Barfi has collected Rs 17.0 crores at the box office.

Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon started out with mixed reviews from critics and had a slow start at the box office. However, after the weekend and a good word of mouth, the movie picked pace and collected Rs 17.05 crore till Wednesday. Fans seem to have welcomed this small town romance with open arms and it will be interesting to see how this film will stand up to Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s urban thriller, A Gentleman. Other than this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is also slated to release on the big screen this week.

There is going to be some heavy competition at the box office this week. So far, Bareilly Ki Barfi has done well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted and said, “#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.95 cr, Sun 5.15 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2 cr, Wed 1.63 cr. Total: ₹ 17.05 cr. India biz. ROCK-STEADY! #BKB.”

Ayushmann took to Twitter recently, to thank his fans for the love they gave to Bareilly Ki Barfi. In the video, he said, “Hi guys, thank you so much for the overwhelming response over Bareilly Ki Barfi, I got really emotional reading all the tweets and messages, the love that is pouring for this film, thank you Ashwini Iyer Tewari for giving us this beautiful gem.”

After surviving Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, we will have to see if this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari movie puts a strong fight at the theaters this week too. Written by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra and Vineet Jain, the movie has a long way to go.