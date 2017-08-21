Ayushmann Khurrana thanks fans for Bareilly Ki Barfi success, calls Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao ‘wise and talented’. Watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to thank fans. Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to thank fans.

While fans and critics are all praises for Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, which released on August 18, Ayushmann has taken to social media to thank his fans. He posted a short video on Twitter expressing his gratitude, where he says, “Hi guys, thank you so much for the overwhelming response over Bareilly Ki Barfi, I got really emotional reading all the tweets and messages, the love that is pouring for this film, thank you Ashwini Iyer Tewari for giving us this beautiful gem.” The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor went on to thank writer Nitesh Tewari, Junglee Pictures and Juno Chopra as well. He also talks about his camaraderie with his co-stars, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao calling them ‘really wise’ and ‘superbly talented’, respectively.

Ayushmann also wished that just like Bareilly Ki Barfi had a ‘fab’ opening, his next outing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan too passes the weekend test. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, based on erectile dysfunction, brings back the pair of Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar, who sizzled on screen in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

While Bareilly Ki Barfi had a decent opening at the box office, it is expected to show signs of growth in the coming days. The small town romantic comedy garnered Rs 11.20 crore on the weekend at the box office.

Talking about the film’s success, Ayushmann said, “I’ve never done a two-hero film and its okay to do it. In Vicky Donor, Anu Kapoor, I thought, had a more author-backed role than me. But he wasn’t my contemporary, Rajkummar is. But if the script is good, then why not. Once in a while, it’s good to do a two hero film.” The actor says he was the one who suggested Rajkummar’s name for the film, despite knowing that his character will get all the appreciation.

