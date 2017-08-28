Amitabh Bachchan reviews Bareilly Ki Barfi, actors Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana‏ and Rajkummar Rao‏ are on cloud nine

Amitabh Bachchan saw Bareilly ki Barfi and found it ‘a delightful film’. Amitabh Bachchan saw Bareilly ki Barfi and found it ‘a delightful film’.

Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana‏ and Rajkummar Rao‏’s recently released film Bareilly Ki Barfi is getting much appreciation from all quarters. And amid all the congratulatory messages, the actors were treated with something most special. The reason for their happiness is a tweet by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Big B got to see the film. The super active star on social media, was quick to post his review for Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 2530 – Saw ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !!” Getting all the appreciation, Kriti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar couldn’t feel any less elated and they posted their replies too.

Kriti Sanon tweeted, “I’m so so elated that you liked the film Sir! 🙏🏻☺️☺️👏🏻,” while Ayushmann who is a big fan of Big B posted, “Sir aapka dhanyawaad. Charan Sparsh 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.” Rajkummar Rao‏ also took to Twiiter to share his happiness on Big B’s post. “Thank you so much sir. You are my biggest inspiration 🙏🏻,” tweeted the actor.

As per box office performance, Bareilly Ki Barfi is doing well owing to a strong word of mouth. The film which released on August 18 has collected a total of Rs 23.92 crore by its second weekend.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s Bareilly Ki Barfi tweet here:

T 2530 – Saw ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !! pic.twitter.com/BKHqSIhgjy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017

Also see Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana‏ and Rajkummar Rao replies:

I’m so so elated that you liked the film Sir! 🙏🏻☺️☺️👏🏻 http://t.co/JKjDEyegAM — BITTI (@kritisanon) August 28, 2017

Sir aapka dhanyawaad. Charan Sparsh 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 28, 2017

Thank you so much sir. You are my biggest inspiration 🙏🏻 http://t.co/SxY9TJ3Bua — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 28, 2017

Bareilly Ki Barfi entered its week two, while keeping a hold at the theaters, despite new films eating into its screen share and footfalls. Bareilly continues to lure the audiences to and has been doing a decent business at the box office so far.

Bareilly Ki Barfi clearly exhibits the wonders a good direction and noteworthy performances can do for a film.

