Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Rajkummar Rao: My role is very unique

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is playing the role of Pritam Vidrohi in forthcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi, says the kind of variations the character has is very unique. Director Nitesh Tiwari had narrated the script of Bareilly Ki Barfi to Rajkummar before the release of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

“The moment he started reading Pritam Vidrohi, I was sold that I am doing this film. The kind of variation that Pritam has is very unique,” Rajkummar said in a statement. Rajkummar was impressed with Nitesh Tiwari’s narrating style. Tiwari’s work in Dangal was praised all around the globe. He had directed the Aamir Khan starrer. The film became one of the top 20 grossing films ever in China.

“It was one of the best narrations, and personally I prefer reading my scripts, but Nitesh sir is such an amazing actor himself and he knew his characters inside out,” the actor added.

With variety of performances in films like Raabta, Behen Hogi Teri, Aligarh and Trapped, Rajkummar Rao has proved that he can readily take on any challenge thrown at him.

Rajukummar Rao is a National Award winning actor. He won the National Award for his performance in widely appreciated film Shahid. Apart from Bareilly Ki Barfi, he is also working in Ittefaq alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

The story of Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around three persons — Chirag, Pritam and Bitti played by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar and Kriti Sanon.

Directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s wife, the film is scheduled for August 18 release.

