Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon: You have to play a de-glam role to prove your acting skill

Actor Kriti Sanon, who essays a girl-next-door in Bareilly Ki Barfi, says that just to prove one’s acting talent, an artiste has to take up a de-glam role. While the actor received a lot of praise for her glamorous look and beautiful screen presence when it comes to her performance as an actor, she did not receive any positive review from the critics.

Asked about such opinion about her acting skill, Kriti said, “Yes, the general perception still is that if you have a pretty face, you are a bad actor. In fact, I was also told in my initial days that there are no flaws in my appearance to look real. You still have to play a de-glam role to prove your acting skill.”

Kriti says it’s unfair. She added, “I think as an audience, for me, what interests me is how layered the character is, if there is some complexity in her character that could engage me to watch. Perfection of her appearance has got nothing to do with her personality, right?”

However, she believes that such things happened also depending on the fate of the film. “Overall, if the film and your character connect with the audience, then people also notice your performance. Having said that, I know that critics start noticing our performance beyond the beauty when playing a so-called ‘de-glam’ role.”

Kriti is playing Bitti Mishra, a girl from Uttar Pradesh, who has a contemporary outlook in Bareilly Ki Barfi. According to the Dilwale actor, she can connect to the character very easily. “Though Bitti is from a small town, she is a broad-minded girl. She questions every regular thing like why can’t girls do this or that; she is a very rational minded person. I am also like her and that is why I could connect with her so much,” she said.

However, there is dissimilarity, Kriti added. “She wants a man to get married to, who can accept her the way she is, more than anything else. When it comes to me, love has to happen to get married” she said. This is the first time Kriti has worked with actors Ayushmann Khuranaa and Rajkummar Rao in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial.

She said, “Since they come from a theatre background, their approach towards a character is quite similar and that helped me to enhance my performance; because acting is also about reacting to your co-actors.”

