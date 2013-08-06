Bappi Lahiri to sing for Gunday

The disco king,Bappi Lahiri has been an integral part of the industry. While his music for The Dirty Picture was topping the chartbusters,this talented musician has been signed again for a Yash Raj production. Earlier reports suggested that Priyanka will be doing a cabaret number for her upcoming film Gunday with Arjun and Ranveer.

While the actress will be grooving to the jazz music of Kolkata,music composer Sohail Sen believes that Bappi Lahiri is the apt choice to lend voice for Arjun and Ranveer in the song. This song will be a combination of jazz with brass and drums,and will represent the 80s era. Also,this special number will be the introductory song for Priyanka Chopra in the film.

