Bank Chor trailer: Riteish Deshmukh is Charlie Chaplin while Vivek Oberoi is Gabbar. Watch video

Bollywood’s perception of thieves and portrayal of robbery has always been interesting to witness. And now with Bank Chor, it is giving us a comedy experience keeping the premise similar to what we have seen before. The trailer of the film, which stars Riteish Deshmukh, is out and reminds us of classic comedies and the Tom and Jerry chase sequences, taking us totally on a laughter ride. Well, you can trust Riteish when it comes to comedy.

Riteish’s character Champak is a blend of Charlie Chaplin and Asrani, who have aced comedy in their own way. Champak is a thief who believes in vaastu shastra and offers prayers to his weapons before he goes out to rob. By the way, he cannot shoot. When he plans robbery of the lifetime, it takes a U-turn and puts him in a difficult situation. While he always has been able to sneak out with money, this time he is stuck with Amjad Khan, not Sholay’s Gabbar but a policeman portrayed by Vivek Oberoi. The dialogues are quirky and full on entertaining. You will hear mentions of Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori and Arvind Kejriwal too.

Oh, expect some rap too as the film also has Baba Sehgal in a cameo role. Directed by debutant director Bumpy under the production of Aditya Chopra, Ashish Patel, Rajat Kanti Sarkar and Aashish Singh, the film is scheduled for June 16 release. Y Films’ Bank Chor is a much delayed project, which was scheduled for an early 2015 release but is finally coming to theatres on 2017.

