Bank Chor song Hum Hain Bank Chor: Here’s the world’s worst item song and Kailash Kher admits it

When the composer of a song himself calls his composition his worst ever creation, don’t take him lightly. He might be saying it in the very literal sense. Our advice comes after listening to Kailash Kher’s written-composed-sung song, “Hum Hai Bank Chor” featuring Riteish Deshmukh as Champak — a perfect blend of Charlie Chaplin and Asrani.

As the title track of Bank Chor plays, just like the trailer, we are introduced to the crazy thieves who conduct a ‘hawan’ before looting a bank and refuse to steal money from the bank locker as there is an idol of lord Ganesh kept in it. But in the song, these worst thieves claim that they are the best and try to lure the audience into watching their film. And since the song is a Bollywood item song, how can it not have a female actor adding the glam quotient to it? Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who plays a reporter, Gayatri Ganguly in the movie, is seen swaying to the tunes of Kailash Kher.

Talking about the song, the Teri Deewani composer Kailash Kher says, “After creating history with iconic songs like Teri Deewani, Saiyaan, Allah Ke Banday, I’m all set to destroy that with Banday Hai Hum Bank Chor… all on Y-Films doing. Jokes apart, this was really special as it showcases a mad, naughty and fun side of me that not many people have been exposed to. So after soulful Sufi comes stupid masti.”

Riteish Deshmukh who is taking us on laughter ride in Bank Chor feels that this is the only song in the film where he has got the chance to make others dance to his tunes. “Just like the rest of the film, Hum Hain Bank Chor is also hilarious because, in the song, the three idiot chors (thieves) believe that they’re actually smarter than everybody else. So for a change, it was fun for me to make everyone dance to my tune because in the rest of the film meri tashreef lagi hui hai!”

Bank Chor is the story of Champak (Riteish Deshmukh) a thief who believes in Vaastu Shasta and doesn’t know how to shoot. The twist in the story comes when Riteish along with his two friends plans a bank robbery and it takes a U-turn and puts him in a difficult situation as this time he is stuck with policeman Amjad Khan, portrayed by Vivek Oberoi. Directed by debutante director Bumpy, the film is scheduled to release on June 16.

