Bank Chor song BC Rap Knockout: Riteish Deshmukh-Vijender Singh bring back the Mumbai vs Delhi battle, watch video

No matter if you belong to Delhi or Mumbai, you’re going to enjoy Bank Chor’s new rap song anyways. And if you don’t belong to either of the two cities, you will still like it. The makers of Bank Chor released the “BC Rap Knockout: Mumbai vs Delhi” song starring protagonist Riteish Deshmukh and boxer Vijender Singh. The two are representing Mumbai and Delhi respectively in this rap battle.

BC Rap Knockout song digs out some popular words and slangs from the lanes of Mumbai and Delhi, give them a twirl, fashion it in a lyrical song and serve with some hot rap. You see both the teams pulling each other’s legs but at the same time, it’s just a hilarious repartee done through some foot-tapping rap. The rap song takes its motivation from film’s key characters. Riteish is playing Champak who belongs to Chinchpokli in Mumbai while his two sidekicks Genda and Gulab hail from Delhi.

Ever since the Bank Chor trailer released, the film has adopted a self-deprecating promotional strategy. It all started when the makers released the spoof of their own film, cultivating an open ground for all sorts of criticism and praise. Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh also invited journalists to roast the film. Its team even released some spoofs of famous posters including that of Dangal, Tubelight and The Dark Knight.

Y-Films, the youth wing of Yash Raj Films, is already advertising the movie as India’s stupidest comic thriller. Directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil, the film is slated for a June 16 release.

