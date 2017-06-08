Bank Chor: Shah Rukh Khan just gave away his ‘King of Bollywood’ title to Riteish Deshmukh. Watch videos

Shah Rukh Khan interviews Riteish Deshmukh for his upcoming film Bank Chor. Shah Rukh Khan interviews Riteish Deshmukh for his upcoming film Bank Chor.

Would you imagine Shah Rukh Khan giving up his King of Bollywood status for his contemporary? Well, Riteish Deshmukh claims SRK is doing so just for him after watching his film, Bank Chor. Riteish has been sharing a couple of videos in which he can be seen conducting an interview with different actors, which he titled as ‘Bakwaas with Bankchor.’ These interviews are ‘Chori Ka Interview’ since they are excerpts from the interviews the actors have given to different channels.

In one of the videos, Riteish introduces Shah Rukh and claims that he has liked the film (Bank Chor) so much that he wants to give away his ‘King of Bollywood’ title for him. In the video, Shah Rukh also questions Riteish about his decision over choosing films with different concepts and if he is wanting to do character driven movies to which the actor responds that he did a lot of research for his character in Grand Masti and would love to do more of such characters.

By the way, it is not just Shah Rukh, even Karan Johar is impressed with how Riteish has been able to pull off Bakwaas with Bankchor. In fact, the director thinks that Riteish has all the capabilities to take over Koffee With Karan show. In a Twitter chat, Karan wrote, “Haha!!!! You’re doing a great job @Riteishd I hope they don’t drop me and hire you for koffee!!!!” in response to which Riteish wrote, “No one brews Koffee better than you @karanjohar .. love yaaa… am currently busy with a bank robbery #BankChor.”

In another video, Riteish seems to be decoding the style sense of Ranveer Singh. By the end of the conversation, we get to know the man behind Riteish and Ranveer’s wardrobe – Maganlal Dresswala. Well, we surely need to find him, don’t we?

Check out the videos posted by Riteish Deshmukh as a part of his film Bank Chor’s promotions:

When its about Riteish, his best buddy Abhishek Bachchan has to be one of the interviewers. In a Twitter chat, Abhishek wrote to Riteish that if someone else would have done the same thing, he or she would definitely have been behind the bars. “Hahaha. Well done @Riteishd. Anyone else had done this and i’d send them a legal notice. Wait…… Hmm.” Abhishek wrote, in response to which Riteish said, “Love you my brother.” Well, we all know about the camaraderie between Riteish and Abhishek and their Twitter chat says nothing less.

Apart from them, Riteish also hosted Sonam Kapoor, who wanted to recommend Bank Chor for Oscars. Jacqueline Fernandez and many others were also a part of it. Well, the buzz around the film might not be as great as expected but going by the trailer of the film, it seems to promise a great performance from Riteish’s end.

