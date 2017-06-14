Bank Chor Riteish Deshmukh steals Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal poster. See post

Riteish Deshmukh shares some hilarious versions of other films posters. Riteish Deshmukh shares some hilarious versions of other films posters.

Riteish Deshmukh is making sure the audience laughs every time they hear the words Bank Chor. After releasing some funny videos on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Chori Ka Interview’, the actor has now shared stolen posters of upcoming releases with his face plastered on them. This includes the poster of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s next Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The actor shared the posters on Twitter with hastag ‘Chori Ka Poster’ and the one that stood out was the one for SRK-Anushka one, which now has the title, Jab Champak Met Amjad. Sharing it on Twitter, the 38-year-old actor wrote, “What you seek is seeking you…. Money, Where are you? #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor”. Interestingly, the poster is also eligible for the contest by Jab Harry Met Sejal filmmakers, which enables people to send their own version of the film’s title with their loved ones. However, Riteish’s version features his character Champak, a chor and Vivek Oberoi’s character Amjad Khan, a police.

Not just Shah Rukh but even Aamir Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have become a victim of Riteish’s prank.

Directed by Bumpy, Bank Chor is the story of three men who choose the worst day possible to rob a bank. While Riteish plays a thief trying to get lucky with a robbery, Vivek plays a dangerous cop who is a Gabbar of the town. The film, which has been given U/A certificate by CBFC, will release on June 16.

