Bank Chor Riteish Deshmukh shares spoof posters of Dangal, Dark Knight and our Monday just got better. See photos

Bank Chor is the funny version of Dhoom. Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi film’s trailer was a spoof on Yash Raj Film’s bank robbery franchise, Dhoom. You can’t pick up one Hindi film in recent times that was so much fun, goofy and hilarious, and we are going purely by its trailer. The trailer’s USP lies in it taking a sly dig at serious bank chors, Gabbar (Vivek Oberoi’s name is Amjad Khan) and everything that a typical Hindi film is supposed to be. You also have real-life rapper Baba Sehgal in the film. Rather than revolving around slapstick comedy (remember Masti starring both Riteish and Vivek), Bank Chor trailer makes it a riveting watch.

After #Dangal‘s stupendous success in China – Next film to release there is #BankChor – This is our poster for the China release. pic.twitter.com/BykB86gRG6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 22, 2017

Riteish Deshmukh, who is simply a treat to watch in comedy films, has started promoting the film and we have to ask: If there is anyone funnier than Riteish in Bollywood? The actor, in a series of tweets, shared the posters of famous Hindi films but with a twist. Riteish has managed to add a layer of humour to each of these posters. The actor has not even spared The Dark Knight’s iconic villain Joker and shared the poster spoof with this tagline: “Why so seriously Bewafa Amjad?” However, funniest is Dangal poster spoof and you can’t miss it. Riteish shared the poster and wrote, “After #Dangal’s stupendous success in China – Next film to release there is #BankChor – This is our poster for the China release.” The actor also shared Tubelight poster spoof and wrote, “अब जाके #TubeLight जली है….. हम आ रहे है … EID…… के एक हफ़्ते पहले.”

So far, Riteish has shared poster spoofs of Begum Jaan, The Dark Knight, Dangal, Life of Pi and Tubelight. Directed by Bumpy, the film is scheduled for June 16 release.`

