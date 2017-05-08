Bank Chor motion poster: Riteish Deshmukh and team chose to rob a bank on the wrong day

Bank Chor motion poster: Riteish Deshmukh chose the wrong day to go to the bank. Bank Chor motion poster: Riteish Deshmukh chose the wrong day to go to the bank.

Nearly an year ago, a video had surfaced online where a person was spotted stealing clothes from a store. Those who have been familiar with Bollywood films recognised that it was none other than actor Riteish Deshmukh. It looks like nearly an year later policeman Vivek Oberoi managed to catch him and come together in the same frame with his ‘chor’ buddy, Riteish Deshmukh.

Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty, Bank Chor is the story of three people trying to rob a bank, and how they pick the worst day possible to do it. That probably explains the motion teaser caption of the film,” 3 Idiots. 1 Bank. 1 Screwed up day! Are you ready for madness? #BankChor Trailer OUT TOMORROW!.”

Y Films’ Bank Chor is a much delayed project, which was scheduled for an early 2015 release but is finally coming to theatres on 2017. It will also release in 16D.

A report on Firstpost says it will be designed with next level of technology, which will help us to activate all the five senses of the viewer. Previously a film used to be all about the 2D and 3D experience. Now, one can almost be a part of the film while watching it.

3 Idiots. 1 Bank. 1 Screwed up day! Are you ready for madness? #BankChor Trailer OUT TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/s6GwkTNFKT — Y Films (@Y_films) May 8, 2017

The report further mentioned that the film will make you feel like one of the hostages in the bank itself. Bank Chor will be a comic thriller directed by Bumpy under the production of Aditya Chopra, Ashish Patel, Rajat Kanti Sarkar and Aashish Singh.

We are already excited after watching the short YouTube clip and the motion poster. Hearing about all the upcoming technologies, we can’t wait to watch what the film has in store for us.

Bank Chor is scheduled to release on June 16.

