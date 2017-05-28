Bank Chor actor Vivek Oberoi: The film has a strong middle-class connection

Vivek Oberoi’s Bank Chor follows the story of three thieves who plan to rob a bank. Vivek Oberoi’s Bank Chor follows the story of three thieves who plan to rob a bank.

Actor Vivek Oberoi says his upcoming film Bank Chor will connect greatly with the middle-class audience. The 40-year-old actor says the movie is “self-effacing yet a vulnerable” story. Vivek Oberoi will be seen playing a police officer in the forthcoming film Bank Chor alongside Ritesh Deshmukh.

“This film is rich in middle-class humour… It has got this very middle-class connection. In a scene, one of the thieves says he is robbing the bank because he needs money for his mother’s medical treatment, with the violin in the background score.

“It’s not one of those larger-than-life heist movies. It is very quirky, self-effacing yet a vulnerable film,” Vivek told PTI.

Bank Chor follows the story of three thieves who plan to rob a bank. But, as luck would have it, they could not have chosen a worse day for the robbery and the movie takes a hilarious turn as everything that could go wrong does.

The actor plays the role of an arrogant cop, Amjad Khan, who has been called to catch the robbers at a bank. Vivek says the mastermind, played by actor Riteish Deshmukh, employs the two jokers from Delhi, played by Vikram Thapa and Bhuvan Arora, to carry out the robbery, which also lays bare the Delhi-Mumbai dynamic.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter to debut opposite Darsheel Safary

“Riteish Deshmukh’s character Champak, who is from Mumbai, takes the help of Genda and Gulab, who belong to Delhi. Then they have their own intra-Delhi relationship. One is from Faridabad and the other is from Gurgaon. It is quite funny and amazing.”

The Yash Raj Films produced project, directed by Bumpy, is set to release on June 16.

With inputs from agencies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd