Bank Chor actor Vivek Oberoi looking to do powerful, intense love story

He gave serious love goals to women when he portrayed Aditya in the 2002 film Saathiya. Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who is now mostly seen in actioners and comedy movies, says he is looking for intense love stories. Has the romantic genre taken a back seat for Vivek? “No, it hasn’t. I am actually looking to do powerful and beautiful romance,” Vivek told IANS over the phone from Mumbai. The 40-year-old says he is looking for something age appropriate in the romantic genre.

“I’m seriously looking for a good love story that is kind and of my age. Something which is more age appropriate that I can play with a little more maturity. Something honest, real, intense and powerful love story. I’d love to do that,” he added. He has portrayed a lover boy, a gangster, and even an underworld don — but actor Vivek Oberoi is keen that he does a movie which gives out a strong social message as he feels that films are a great medium for it.

Vivek has been involved in supporting social causes like anti-tobacco campaigns and campaigns for the girl child. Just last week, the actor gifted an acid attack survivor a flat in Mumbai. Asked if he would like to be part of a film focussing on serious issues, Vivek told IANS over the phone from Mumbai: “Yes, sure, why not. If there is a powerful film with a powerful social message, why not? I think films are a great tool to pass on strong messages and reach such a large bunch of people and change the way they think. So, yeah, I would love to.”

Vivek is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Bank Chor, directed by Bumpy. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh.

