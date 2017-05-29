Bank Chor actor Vivek Oberoi roasts himself by referring to spat with Salman Khan and Tubelight. Read all that happened

Vivek Oberoi was promoting Bank Chor along with actor Riteish Deshmukh, when he spoke about Salman Khan. Vivek Oberoi was promoting Bank Chor along with actor Riteish Deshmukh, when he spoke about Salman Khan.

Some credible films, solid performances and plenty of accolades within a year of his debut, actor Vivek Oberoi was doing just fine for himself. Then, Salman Khan happened to him. Today, even as Vivek completes 15 years in the industry, his career is precisely seen as — before and after the 2003 controversy involving him, superstar Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Vivek knows this and hence, has no inhibition recalling the incident and even laughing his heart out over it. Especially, when he is at a ‘roast’. Today, he hosted an event to roast his Bank Chor co-star Riteish Deshmukh. And what better way to start it than to first pull a good one on himself.

Also read | Bank Chor actor Vivek Oberoi: The film has a strong middle-class connection

So, as he welcomed the media, members of whom later roasted Riteish, Vivek said, “Last time jab maine press conference bulayi thi, tab meri tashreef lag gayi thi…” in an obvious reference to the press conference he called upon in 2003 where he claimed that Salman threatened him over phone calls. Vivek was at that time allegedly in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the superstar’s former girlfriend.

To underline his punch that he was indeed referring to Salman, Vivek added, “Those who didn’t get this, I would say you all are a Tubelight.” It couldn’t get clearer than this as the actor mentioned the name of Salman’s upcoming release.

After more than a 30 minute-roast of Riteish that included plethora of jokes on the actor’s career, it was the Q&A session that threw the limelight back on Vivek. The actor, who plays a cop in Bank Chor, was given a hypothetical situation that how would he react if someone tells him that the ‘Tubelight’ guy does a police officer better than him (referring to Salman’s Dabangg franchise)?

Amid loud cheers from other mediapersons, Vivek replied with a smile, “If someone says that to me then I would say, ‘Yeah he does it very well and when part three (of Dabangg) will come I will go and watch it.” Perhaps, seeing that his co-star was in a no holds-barred mood, Ritiesh rose to the occasion and drew some laughs at Vivek’s expense. When a scribe asked him a secret of Vivek that only he knows, Riteish answered, “Vivek has a big mouth. Things, which no one knows, he goes out and tells everyone about them,” in another reminder of the infamous incident.

The roast was held as a part of the promotional strategy of Bank Chor, which is produced by Y-films, an offshoot of Yash Raj Films. Also starring Rhea Chakraborty and directed by Bumpy, it will hit theatres on June 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd