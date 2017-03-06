Bani J, Gauahar Khan, Ekta Kapoor party at Mandana Karimi, Gaurav Gupta wedding reception. See pics

Mandana Karimi had her friends and colleagues from the TV industry as well as Bollywood to wish her the best and party with her. Mandana Karimi had her friends and colleagues from the TV industry as well as Bollywood to wish her the best and party with her.

It was January 25th when the Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi took to Twitter to share the news of her wedding with her fans. She had then posted, “Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana ‘gupta’.” The actor’s wish was granted on Sunday as she got married to Gaurav Gupta according to Hindu rituals. She also had her friends and colleagues from the TV industry as well as Bollywood to wish her the best and party with her.

At Mandana’s wedding reception, we saw the actor’s besties and Bigg Boss ex-contestants Bani J and Gauahar Khan. TV star Krystle D’Souza and boyfriend Karan Tacker were there too as were Sussanne Khan’s family members and actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Soap opera queen and Mandana Karimi’s Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 producer Ekta Kapoor was also among the guest for the night. However, we did miss Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput who graced the sangeet and mehendi ceremony on Saturday.

The beautiful bride who wore traditional red for the wedding was seen in a gown at the wedding reception. Gaurav looked dapper as he traded his sherwani for a tuxedo later. We saw the mehndi and sangeet ceremony of Mandana, we also saw a few inside pics and video of her wedding. It is time we present pics from Mandana Karimi’s wedding reception..

Here are the pics of the newly-wed couple Mandana Karimi, Gaurav Gupta. Mandana Karimi looked stunning here:

You cannot miss to see Bani J and Gauhar Khan’s pics at the ceremony.

Krystle D’Souza also came for the wedding reception.

Krystle’s boyfriend and actor Karan Tacker was also seen.

Director Ramesh Sippy was also seen here with wife, actor Kiran Juneja.

Sussanne Khan’s mother Zarine Khan and sister Farah Khan Ali were also present.

Sussanne’s brother Zayed Khan was also here with wife Malaika Parekh.

Veteran actor Ranjit was also here with wife Aloka Bedi.



Divya Khosla Kumar and husband Bhushan Kumar also came to wish the newly married couple.

Well, remember SRK, Aishwarya Rai-starrer Mohabbatein’s star Preeti Jhangiani? She too was here with husband Parvin Dabas.

We wish Mandana, Gaurav Gupta a happy married life.

