Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Salman Khan falls in love with Kareena Kapoor in ‘Tu Chahiye’

What happens when a ‘Bajrangi Bali ka bhakt’ starts falling in love? For answers, watch the second song, a romantic number from Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ – ‘Tu Chahiye’.

Watch the song here:

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s voice adds the necessary romance into ‘Tu Chahiye’ and the rest is done by the visuals.

Salman Khan is Lord Hanuman’s devotee and visibly averse to the idea of falling in love. But then, the beautiful Rasika, played by Kareena Kapoor, enters his life and things begin to change.

Rasika makes him smile, admires him for his simplicity and also gifts him the Hanuman locket that has already become famous courtesy the movie’s posters.

Salman Khan is, as usual, into the character and plays it to perfection. Kareena Kapoor hasn’t got much to do, but to smile and adore Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi.

Composed by Pritam, ‘Tu Chahiye’ has lyrics that beautifully explain the first whispers of love and hence, this romantic track can be expected to make it to the chartbusters’ list soon.

