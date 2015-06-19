Presents Latest News

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Salman Khan falls in love with Kareena Kapoor in ‘Tu Chahiye’

What happens when a 'Bajrangi Bali ka bhakt' starts falling in love? For answers, watch the second song, a romantic number from Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' - 'Tu Chahiye'.

Written by Sonal Gera | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2015 4:42 pm
salman khan, bajrangi bhaijaan trailer, bajrangi bhaijaan, bajrangi bhaijaan song, bajrangi bhaijaan song tu chahiye, tu chahiye, salman khan tu chahiye, salman khan bajrangi bhaijaan, kareena kapoor, kareena kapoor bajrangi bhaijaan, bajrangi bhaijaan first look, bajrangi bhai story, srk bajrangi bhaijaan, salman khan bajrangi bhaijaan, srk salman bajrangi bhaijaan Salman is, as usual, into the character and plays it to perfection. Kareena hasn’t got much to do, but to smile and adore Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi, and we don’t complain.
Related News

What happens when a ‘Bajrangi Bali ka bhakt’ starts falling in love? For answers, watch the second song, a romantic number from Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ – ‘Tu Chahiye’.

Watch the song here:

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s voice adds the necessary romance into ‘Tu Chahiye’ and the rest is done by the visuals.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Salman Khan is Lord Hanuman’s devotee and visibly averse to the idea of falling in love. But then, the beautiful Rasika, played by Kareena Kapoor, enters his life and things begin to change.

Rasika makes him smile, admires him for his simplicity and also gifts him the Hanuman locket that has already become famous courtesy the movie’s posters.

Salman Khan is, as usual, into the character and plays it to perfection. Kareena Kapoor hasn’t got much to do, but to smile and adore Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi.

Composed by Pritam, ‘Tu Chahiye’ has lyrics that beautifully explain the first whispers of love and hence, this romantic track can be expected to make it to the chartbusters’ list soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News