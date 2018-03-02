Will Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan break the record of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar in China?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan releases in China on March 2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan releases in China on March 2.

After more than two years of its release in India, Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijan will open in the Chinese theatres on March 2, 2018. The film directed by Kabir Khan was a typical Bollywood-style film, which won over cinephiles and millions of fans of Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ Salman as it had him in an unusual avatar. Also, then seven-year-old Harshali Malhotra aka mute Shahida warmed everyone’s hearts every time she appeared on the screen and conveyed through her wide eyes and innocent smile. Kareena Kapoor Khan added to the star power of the film that touched the sensitive issue of cross-border friendship between India and Pakistan.

With all the scenic beauty of Kashmir and happy dance of Salman and Harshali, people walked out of the theatres with a sweet smile on their faces. If the film will have the same fate in China or not will be known only after a few days. Considering the popularity of the last couple of Bollywood releases among the Chinese audience, the makers of Bajrangi Bhaijaan are hopeful to rake in moolah in the country which has become a potential market for Indian films. In India, the film earned a whopping amount of Rs 320.84 crores.

However, it will also be interesting to see if Salman Khan will surpass the charm of Aamir Khan among the Chinese fans of Bollywood. Considering the success of Dangal and Secret Superstar, it can be said that Aamir is one of the favourite Bollywood stars in China.

The Chinese audience embraced Dangal, a sports drama and the film left an impact on their minds. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial was inspired by the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and how he dealt with male patriarchy, skewed girl-boy ratio and parochial views of society at large. The film was dubbed in Chinese and released as Shaui Jiao Baba. It also became the first Indian movie that had its domestic collection overtaken by a single overseas market. It earned a total of $193 million.

Aamir’s next release in China, Secret Superstar broke records as it opened to a massive response and earned $27 million on the first day. It left behind Dangal’s first-day collection at the international ticket counters and crossed its own lifetime collection in India by a huge margin. While the film starring Zaira Wasim made Rs 63.40 crore in the Indian market, it earned $117 million in China.

With Mr Perfectionist Aamir’s Dangal and Secret Superstar already making a dent at the Chinese box office, the expectations from Indian superstar Salman are high. If Salman’s star power will do the magic in China or not will be known in the coming weeks.

