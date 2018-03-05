Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan crosses Rs 50 crore mark in China

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to break records in China. Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to break records in China.

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Harshaali Malhotra starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is running smoothly in Chinese theatres. The Kabir Khan directorial, which had a blockbuster beginning in China, has earned a total collection of Rs 55.22 crore in its opening weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures of Bhajrangi Bhaijaan in China and wrote, “#BajrangiBhaijaan has fared well in its opening weekend in China [crosses ₹ 55 cr]… While the day-wise data shows an upward trend, it will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays…Fri $ 2.25 mn Sat $ 3.11 mn Sun $ 3.13 mn Total: $ 8.49 million [₹ 55.22 cr].”

The film which also stars Nawazuddin Siddique revolves around the story of a mute girl from Pakistan, Munni, played by Harshaali Malhotra and Bajrangi played by Salman who takes this 6-year-old little girl back to her homeland in Pakistan to reunite with her family. The film was a huge hit at the Indian box office with a lifetime collection of Rs 320.34 crore.

Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the blockbuster opening of the film at the Chinese box office and wrote, “Salman Khan’s first release in China – #BajrangiBhaijaan – commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers… Debuts at No 7 at China BO… Fri $ 2.24 million [₹ 14.61 cr]… The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts…”

After Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar took the Chinese box office by storm, it seems that Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to smash all the records at the Chinese box office.

