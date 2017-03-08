Badrinath Ki Dulhania: When Varun Dhawan was so drunk, Alia Bhatt had to take care of him. Watch video

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s film releases on March 10. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s film releases on March 10.

We already know a lot about the story and the star cast of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. But little did we know about Varun Dhawan’s method acting. The actor, who reportedly keeps himself away from smoking and drinking in real life, had 12 pegs in order to perform a sequence in the film as his character of Badrinath Bansal is an alcoholic. However, the actor ran into trouble after this sequence. Apparently, the actor was so out of control that he could not hold himself straight and it was Alia Bhatt who had to come to his rescue. So, in this case, Alia became the hero and came to Varun’s rescue according to a behind-the-scenes video.

Alia, who plays the character of career-oriented girl, Vaidehi, in the film, says Badrinath Ki Dulhania is one of Varun’s best performances so far. But needless to say, Varun did feel a bit left out as in the interviews, people often referred to Alia’s body of work but never mentioned his work beyond Badlapur. He shared one such video on Instagram stories from Kolkata, where the duo has ended their film’s promotional tour.

Reasons to watch Badrinath Ki Dulhania:

Varun has often spoken about how he feels really close to his character in the film. He also said that the film has broadened his mind and changed his outlook towards women. “My whole outlook towards women changed after Badrinath Ki Dulhania. I am a boy who is brought up in Mumbai and I believe I am open-minded. But I realised that there were so many things my mind was not expanded to… There are things which Badri does and it makes him look like a chauvinist,” Varun told PTI.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan, releases on March 10, on a Holi weekend. The film was screened at Mumbai and has received positive reviews. Now, it is to be seen if the film impresses the audiences just like its songs.

