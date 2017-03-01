Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan and Virat Kohli are ruling the twinning game. See pic

Varun Dhawan plays the character of Badrinath Bansal in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun Dhawan plays the character of Badrinath Bansal in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is on its way to the theatres and Varun Dhawan is super excited. The actor, who is constantly promoting the film on social media and on the grounds too, has not taken a break ever since the film was announced. The latest is, the actor is twinning with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, and trust us when we say that this is the best twinning you would have ever seen. The actor posted a picture with Virat and wrote, “Badri is only @virat.kohli fan. When I asked my director who does Badri love @shashankkhaitan said #viratkohli. Luckily virat was cool enough to let me come and cut my hair along side him. Let me tell you he is very down to earth and humble. He is a national treasure today but I am fan of his because he hasn’t changed even a little from when I meet him 4 years back #realhero 🙏”

Well, Varun has been all praise for the cricketer. In fact, in his last film Dishoom, directed by Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan, the actor expressed how much he adores Virat. In the film, actor Saqib Saleem played the character similar to Virat.

Check Varun Dhawan’s post here:

In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun plays the character of Badri who is head over heels for Alia Bhatt’s character Vaidehi. In behind the scenes video, Varun spoke about how he would love to marry someone who is similar to Vaidehi. Alia and Varun have been on a travel spree, promoting their film in every state of the country.

Recently the actors were also seen on television show Indian Idol, where they made the judges – Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam, sing the birthday song for Shashank Khaitaan, director of the film. In fact, the actors also shared some pictures of the director wishing him the best on his birthday.

Check Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s recent pictures:

The film, which is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and presented by Fox Star Studios, is set to hit the screens on March 10. Post BDK, Varun would begin working on his next, Judwaa 2 and Alia would start working on Dragon, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

