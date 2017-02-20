Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt paint The Kapil Sharma Show red. See pics

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan promoted the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. Badrinath Ki Dulhania actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan promoted the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Holi this year is going to be a bit more special for more reasons than one. Varun Dhawan is set to romance his Dulhania, Alia Bhatt, in the most colourful manner, considering the much awaited film is releasing during the Holi weekend next month. But before the two splash colours on the big screen, they are painting the small screen red too. The adorable couple spilled their magic and charm during their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show too.

When you have Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and comedian Kapil Sharma on the same stage, all you can expect is a lot of fun, laughter and major friendship goals. Varun and Alia have been bringing down the house with their energy wherever they are going to promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The two have often given us friendship goals and their both on and off-screen camaraderie is simply unmissable.

On the show, Varun will don the character of Badri, sending the audience on a laughter ride. On the sets of Kapil’s show, Varun surely gave Sunil Grover a hard time in terms of comic timing on the stage. We can also expect a lot of dancing on “Tamma Tamma Again” and “Badri Ki Dulhania.” The songs of the film have been doing really well and the actors have left no stone unturned to make sure that they keep the hype around the film alive.

Talking about his co-star Alia, Varun said that if someone like Vaidehi would have existed in real life, he would have got married to her. “Alia has never looked prettier than she has in this film. The one thing that is commendable about her is the fact that she gets into the skin of the character to the core. Vaidehi is the best girl in the world. If Vaidehi would have existed in real, I would have married her and given her my everything,” said the actor.

While talking about Badri, Varun said he is adorable and very close to his own personality. “Badrinath Ki Dulhania is going to be my first release of this year, so this one is really close to my heart,” said Varun.

The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will release on March 10.

