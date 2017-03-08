Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt film gets a retro punch with Ameen Sayani’s deep voice. Watch video

Popular radio announcer Ameen Sayani has also given voice-over before the film’s track “Tamma Tamma Again.” Popular radio announcer Ameen Sayani has also given voice-over before the film’s track “Tamma Tamma Again.”

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has everything old school. From its recreated 90s songs to the old school small town romance, this Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt film is set to take you to that set of love stories that are innocent, naive and unexpected, unlike today’s fast-paced WhatsApp romances. And adding to this entire setup of yesteryear feel is a latest video shared by its producer Karan Johar. What’s special? It will surely take you on a nostalgia trip since it has a voice-over by veteran artist Ameen Sayani. Yes, it is a total retro fun!

Karan, who became father to twins few days back, has brought back the ever charming and deep voice of the popular radio announcer Ameen Sayani, who has also given voice-over before the film’s track “Tamma Tamma Again.”

Karan tweeted the video clip with the caption, “This is full on RETRO FUN!!…Ameen Sayani nailing it as he always does!!! #BadrinathKiDulhaniya #10thmarch #thisfriday.” We hear Ameen introducing KJo, director Shashank Khaitan, actors Varun and Alia, with inserts of the dialogues of the lead pair. His line “Jawaanon mein masti, aur badon mein chusti bharne, producer Karan Johar…. laaye, romance ki kheencha-taani, Badrinath Ki Dulhania,” is the highlight of the 30-second clip.

Varun and Alia have been promoting their latest film full throttle for past few weeks. From city tours to Twitter chats and special screenings, this young onscreen couple has done it all. The film is set for a bumper opening this Holi festive weekend.

