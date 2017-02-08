Before Badrinath gets his Dulhania, here is his biodata. Get ready to lol

Varun Dhawan plays Badrinath Bansal in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun Dhawan plays Badrinath Bansal in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan aka Badrinath Bansal is searching for a perfect bride. And we all know finding the one is always difficult, so our Badri has made a groom profile with specifications he is looking for in his Dulhania. However, he has one demand. He does not want his bride to ask him ‘compound interest equation.’ Yes, you read that right.

So, Varun is only 10th pass in the film and it really irks him if someone tries to test his knowledge by asking him difficult questions. Even in the trailer, we have seen that the actor gets miffed the moment Alia Bhatt aka Vaidehi asks him to tell her formula for compound interest and taunts him that even if he learns them, he would not become a ‘barrister.’ And that’s why under the education qualification, we see ’10th pass, soon to be barrister’.

Well, this profile does give a sneak-peek of how innocent Badri is. But would he finally get his Dulhania? We have to wait until March 10 to know about it. Meanwhile, the film’s trailer and song have been getting immense love from the audience. The makers have also started a social media contest to dance like Badri and Vaidehi on the title track.

Alia and Varun, who will share the screen space for the third time, will also grace Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spinoff of its prequel Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which released in 2014.

