Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer launch: Alia Bhatt is the perfect bahu, Varun Dhawan drank too much

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s romance is just unmissable. Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s romance is just unmissable.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s trailer has Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt again proving that when it comes to portraying young love, they are probably the best we have got. This Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania sequel was launched with much fanfare in Mumbai, and it was just the launch pad the trailer needed. Present at the do were the two stars — Alia and Varun, film’s producer Karan Johar and director Shashant Khaitan.

Watch | Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer:

Even at the launch, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were in character. While Alia appeared lovely in a traditional red lehenga, Varun Dhawan looked handsome in a kurta. It is inevitable that the duo were asked questions and weddings. So, is Alia the perfect marriage material? Varun said, “I think Alia will make a good bahu as she is good with parents,” but he refused to say anything about her being a good wife or not.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Giving the media a Humpty… redux, Varun also lifted Alia in his arms.

Check more pictures of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan:

Alia on her character Vaidehi: “Vaidehi is a very confident girl, and a little twisted. She talks as she wants, she is just like me. I think I really like portraying a bride, since this is the my third role where I will be a bride!”

Varun on his character Badrinath: “I drank (alcohol) a lot while shooting the film. There were scenes which needed me to portray the emotions of a drunkard man, so I decided to show up drunk on the set.” To this, Alia added, “ya, he was really drunk, but he thought he was sober, and he has put in a lot of effort.”

Check | Varun Dhawan introduces Badri in Badrinath Ki Dulhania style:

Hum hain Badrinath Bansal उर्फ़ बद्री Aur yeh hai #BadriKaTeaser http://t.co/FE3ObrSCyr — VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2017

Karan Johar on releasing Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Holi: “Only Salman Khan owns Eids, I would never want to enter that territory. I would rather release my films on a day when my film works, I wouldn’t dare clash with Salman Khan!”

The film is slated to release on March 10, 2017, marking it Varun Dhawan ‘s first festive release.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd