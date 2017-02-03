Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer crosses 10 million views, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are celebrating

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s trailer released on Wednesday and it looks absolutely amazing. Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s trailer released on Wednesday and it looks absolutely amazing.

The trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania released on Wednesday and has already crossed 7 million views on Youtube and 3 million on Facebook. Not just fans, but B-town stars like Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Senon, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Illeana D’Cruz and Huma Qureshi are gushing over the fun trailer.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania marks the second instalment of a romance franchise that began with the romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which was also directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

Kya baat hai!! My two favourite actors @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 and friend @ShashankKhaitan dhaasu trailer hai guys http://t.co/HrQatxB6tj 😘 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 2, 2017

Way too cute!!💖😍 can’t wait to see these two back on screen together @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn 💥 http://t.co/st4YWhR0kW — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) February 2, 2017

At the launch of the movie’s trailer, Varun Dhawan admitted that at some point in his life, he was exactly like the character of Badrinath in the film. “Badrinath doesn’t have the brains, but he has his heart. That’s how Shashank Khaitan has written the character. He acts first, then he thinks about the repercussions. I was probably like that in college.”

Comparing his appearance in the film with actor Govinda, the Badlapur star told IANS, “I am a very big fan of Chichi bhaiyya (Govinda) and the three Khans (Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman) and Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan also, because they are my inspiration for what I am doing today.”

He feels that it would be unfair to say that he grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger because it was Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan that the idolised. “I’ve gone to the theatre to see Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan dance and I have screamed. All of them inspire me to be a hero on-screen and somewhere in my performance, they do play a part. Every creative person has an idol and you have to choose the right people to be inspired,” he concluded.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to be released on March 10.

