Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are back with desi romance. Watch video

When Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt come together, you expect something crazy, naughty and extremely Bollywood. The actors are back with Badrinath Ki Dulhania to take us through the land of what they call, ‘desi romance.’ Varun and Alia portray a couple from UP given their dialect. While Varun’s character is mad about Alia’s Vaidehi Trivedi, the film offers us various flavours of love. Varun’s Badri wants love, Alia’s Vaidehi wants love and dignity. He is a Class 10 pass with ‘paisa-vasooli’ as his job, she is a college student. Love will happen but only after their two worlds collide, ideally on foreign locations, and with enough song, dance and humour.

Watch Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer:

Both the actors have done an amazing job in keeping up the accent and flavour of their characters throughout the trailer. And it is a total Bollywood masala film with festivals and item songs. You just have to check out Varun and Alia in the Tamma Tamma song, which was originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Check out latest poster and teaser of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:

Hum hain Badrinath Bansal उर्फ़ बद्री Aur yeh hai #BadriKaTeaser http://t.co/FE3ObrSCyr — VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2017

The song has been revamped with Badshah’s rap, which makes it something to look out for. Even the title track takes you back to the famous Holi number – Holi Khele Raghuveera by Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, Varun spoke about how much he loved Badri, his character in the film. He wrote on Twitter, “I usually want to leave my character and move ahead but with Badree I don’t want to I want to keep him with me.” And even Alia, who shares a strong chemistry with Varun behind the camera, praised Varun’s acting skills. She said, “Varun is doing great as an actor. He is having 100 per cent trajectory rate. His films have been hit. He is good in the comedy space. We all are proud of each other.”

Here are some more images from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spin-off of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film, which reprises the star cast, marks the third film of Alia and Varun together. The two started off their careers with Student Of The Year and since then, both the actors have been doing some remarkable work. Now, it is to be seen if the both will yet again recreate the same magic on the screen.

