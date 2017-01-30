Badrinath Ki Dulhania teaser: Meet Varun Dhawan’s Badri, Alia Bhatt is sorely missed. Watch video

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Teaser: Varun Dhawan shares a sneak-peek into his character from the film. Badrinath Ki Dulhania Teaser: Varun Dhawan shares a sneak-peek into his character from the film.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s first teaser is out, and we are a bit confused. The teaser introduces us to Badrinath aka Varun Dhawan who trying the perfect pose to look like a star and eventually loses his cool at the photographer. His look is not romantic or macho or funny, he is as simple as you and me. He is also heckled by the photographer just like he would an aam aadmi. Varun is told, smile but not smile too much, turn but don’t turn too much. Don’t miss the actor’s expressions which remind you of yourself when you go to get your passport photo done. Have those pics ever come out alright? yeah, thought so.

Watch | Varun Dhawan takes revenge from Parineeti Chopra for her Koffee With Karan comment:

What we sorely missed in the teaser is Badrinath ki Dulhania’s bling and fizz, Alia Bhatt. Why guys why, where is Alia?

Earlier, the makers of the film released a poster that made us excited about the teaser. The poster spoke about a Holi song, which promised a lot of more fun as compared to the film’s earlier version. However, there is no song. Are makers saving it for later?

The actor shared the teaser with a hashtag that read, Badri Ka Teaser, which has left us wondering if Alia will share her teaser in next couple of hours. Well, till then meet Badrinath Bansal urf Badri and tell us what you feel about it:

Watch | Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania teaser:

Check out the poster of Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spin-off of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film, which reprises the star cast, marks the third film of Alia and Varun together. The two started off their careers with Student Of The Year and since then, both the actors have been doing some remarkable work. Now, it is to be seen if the both will yet again recreate the same magic on the screen. But yes, the feel of the poster and teaser promises something similar.

