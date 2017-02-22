Tamma Tamma Again behind-the-scenes: Badrinath Ki Dulhania song wasn’t a cake walk for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan. Watch video

Tamma Tamma Again, strring Badrinath Ki Dulhania lead pair Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, is already the dance anthem this season. Tamma Tamma Again, strring Badrinath Ki Dulhania lead pair Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, is already the dance anthem this season.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s “Tamma Tamma Again” might have become a party anthem but there is much more to the song than what meets the eye. The song is a recreation of the iconic dance number originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. But the makers have kept its essence precise, adding the new elements to it with the choreography and mannequin challenge. This tribute to 90’s, as director Shashank Khaitan puts it, has been choreographed on Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who have done an incredible job. All this can be seen in a new behind-the-scenes video that the makers released, making the fans curious.

The song was an instant hit among the audiences but what cannot be missed is the fact that it received its own backlash too. Saroj Khan, who choreographed Madhuri, wasn’t happy with not being informed about the song by the makers. She doubted if Alia would be able to match up to the legendary star. But in the making video, Alia has made it clear that she ‘is not trying to step into Madhuri ma’am shoes.’

Also read | Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan has something interesting to say about Alia Bhatt’s weighty issues. See pics

The song has been choreographed by Bosco Martin, who spoke about how technically the song needed much more attention. He also spoke about blending the two worlds – the 90’s and 2017, in one song. Shashank was all praise for Tanishq Bagchi, the composer of the song. And as the video comes to an end, Varun and Alia dedicate the song to the original stars of the song.

Also read | Badrinath Ki Dulhania music review: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt songs are chartbusters but where’s the X-factor?

The actors have been on a promotional spree. They began their Badrinath Ki Dulhania tours and travels with Jaipur and then landed in the national capital, painting the city in their love fever. The film, which is a sequel to 2013 Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, will release on the Holi weekend, March 10.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd