Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt had nightmares before showing Tamma Tamma Again to Madhuri Dixit

Recreating a Madhuri Dixit dance track can be a dangerous territory to enter, and knowing this, actor Alia Bhatt was terrified to show her version of the hit 90s number “Tamma Tamma Loge” to the dancing diva herself.

Alia and Varun Dhawan have grooved to the recreated version of the original in their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While the original song, from 1990 film Thanedaar, starred Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt, the latest one is titled “Tamma Tamma Again.”

Recounting her experience of showing Madhuri the song, Alia said, “I said it at the trailer launch that I wasn’t trying to step into Madhuri Maam’s shoes because it is impossible. In fact, I was very scared when she was watching our song. I am such a huge fan of her. The night before that, I had all sorts of nightmares, like I forgot to go to her place! I was terrified.”

Poking fun at Alia’s fear, Varun said that he felt like shooting Alia’s reaction while Madhuri was watching the song.

Alia and Varun launched their song “Tamma Tamma Again” today. The groovy song has all the elements to become the dance anthem this season. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The voices of Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal have been retained in the song but Badshah’s rap adds a pinch of salt to the song.

Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt had also become a part of the promotional videos for the song Alia and Varun shared on their social media handles.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set to release on March 10.

