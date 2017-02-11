Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Tamma Tamma Again: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt teleport you to the 90s. Watch video

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s latest song “Tamma Tamma Again” is a revamped version of “Tamma Tamma Loge” from 1990’s film Thanedar. Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s latest song “Tamma Tamma Again” is a revamped version of “Tamma Tamma Loge” from 1990’s film Thanedar.

Nostalgia alert! For all the true blue 90s fans of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are here for a big treat as they release their much-awaited “Tamma Tamma Again.” In the times when recreation of old classics is the trend of the season, this one might just top your playlist for a long time. The latest song, which is a revamped version of “Tamma Tamma Loge” from 1990’s film Thanedar has some unignorable similarities with the iconic dance number.

Just like Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt forced the movie buffs to get up and groove to the peppy number originally sung by Bappi Lahiri back then, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan’s song is no different. The current heartthrobs will also make you pull out your dancing shoes with the Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s new song.

The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The voices of Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal have been retained in the song but Badshah’s rap adds a pinch of salt to the song.

Both Varun and Alia have been promoting the song for a long time. They first released a teaser of its audio, and then even roped in its original stars Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt to be a part of some pre-release videos. While Madhuri was seen teaching them the iconic dance moves, Dutt wished them luck.

Hahaha not at all!!! I’m just trying to match up 😰😰 http://t.co/K9Fl7Aa7gb — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017

The one and only @duttsanjay is all heart!Felt so lovely to show him the song and see his reaction! Love him!! #TammaTammaAgain @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/YUZ1jY9TEf — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017

The trailer of the movie which gives a glimpse into the characters of Alia and Varun has gone viral and is making the wait for the movie even more tough. The title track, “Badri Ki Dulhania” has got over 15 million views on YouTube.

In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia plays the character of Vaidehi and Varun plays the central character of Badri. And like always the duo has come out in their crazy and extremely Bollywood avatars in the film.

In case you are already nostalgic, here is the original song too.

The film showcases the various flavours of love and is not a sequel to Alia-Varun’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Directed by Shashank Khaitan the movie is up for the Holi weekend release on March 10. For now, only the lead actors of the film have been revealed.

