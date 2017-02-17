Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Humsafar was written three years back : Singer Akhil Sachdeva

Akhil Sachdeva says, “getting the song (Humsaafar) is a dream come true for him.” Akhil Sachdeva says, “getting the song (Humsaafar) is a dream come true for him.”

Singer Akhil Sachdeva, who is all set to debut with director Shashank Khaitan’s forthcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania with the track “Humsafar”, says getting the song is a dream come true for him.

“Getting ‘Humsafar’ is dream come true. I met Shahshank at a party post his successful film ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. There I sang this song for him which I had almost written three years back. Super impressed with the track, he promised me to use the song in his next movie,” Sachdeva said in a statement.

The Delhi-based singer said once the scripting of Badrinath Ki Dulhania was done, Khaitan called him.

“And hence ‘Humsafar’ was born giving me biggest Bollywood debut I could have imagined,” he added.

“Humsafar” is a romantic track in the movie to which he has lend words, music and voice. The song is picturised on lead pair Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The on-screen couple shares an adorable chemistry and adds life to any project they take up.

This will be the third time that Alia and Varun will be seen together. Varun and Alia made their acting debut in 2012 with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and in 2014 the two were seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is the second film in the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise, is produced by Karan Johar.