Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Humsafar: Alia Bhatt, we are totally in love with you and your voice. Watch video

Alia Bhatt is multitalented. She can act, dance and even sing. While her upcoming film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is just a few hours away from being released, the makers gave a huge surprise to her fans by releasing a soothing number, Humsafar’s reprised version sung by the actor herself.

Her rendition of Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Humsafar has made our hearts skip a beat. It is so beautiful and full of soul that we truly feel it is better than the original version you would hear when you will watch the film. Originally sung by Akhil Sachdeva, the song speaks about that one special person in life who you love beyond your own life.

The music and lyrics of the song are given by Akhil Sachdeva, who quite poetically captures the pain of love. The song will also remind you of Main Tenu Samjhawan reprised version, sung by Alia in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which released in 2014. If you thought that you miss that kind of feeling in the playlist of Badrinath Ki Dulhania then Humsafar just fills that vacuum for you. And it wouldn’t be wrong to categorise it as the romantic anthem of the year.

Listen to Humsafar sung by Alia Bhatt from Badrinath Ki Dulhania:

Also read | Badrinath ki Dulhania is love story of feminist Alia Bhatt, chauvinist Varun Dhawan: Shashank Khaitan

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Gauahar Khan. The film has already fetched good reviews from celebrities. Mahesh Bhatt, Alia’s father, said Badrinath Ki Dulhania clearly points out how society differs between a man and a woman. People have loved Alia and Varun Dhawan’s compatibility in their earlier films, and now it is to be seen if their performances would be loved yet again by the audiences.

