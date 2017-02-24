Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Aashiq Surrender Hua: Sorry Govinda but this Varun Dhawan song reminds us of you. Watch video

Aashiq Surrender Hua: Varun Dhawan shows off his dancing skills. Alia Bhatt steals the show with her charm and beauty. Aashiq Surrender Hua: Varun Dhawan shows off his dancing skills. Alia Bhatt steals the show with her charm and beauty.

In Delhi, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt took the crowd by surprise when they danced on the title track of their upcoming rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania and in Jaipur, the crowd went berserk on seeing them shaking a leg on Tamma Tamma Again. But now Badri (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) have a new dance number, Aashiq Surrender Hua, to take to the next city in their itinerary.

On Friday, the makers of the movie released the video of a new foot-tapping number featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan at their quirky best. While Varun is seen showing off his dancing skills in the song, Alia is stealing the show with her charm and beauty. Varun has been so much in love with Vaidehi in Badrinath ki Dulhania, the character played by Alia, that he is ready to get married to someone who is like her.

And with due apologies to Govinda — we know how much you hate comparisons — but this Varun song has distinct Govinda and 90s vibes. Also, after listening to the song, you may end up recalling Govinda’s popular numbers like Mai Tujhko Bhaga Laaya and Coolie No. 1 which made you hit the rewind button again and again.

Composer-singer Amaal Mallik and Shreya Ghoshal have added life to the song. Shabbir Ahmad’s lyrics though do not make much sense, another similarity it has with Govinda’s numbers!

Like always, Varun and Alia promoted the song on their social media account in a series of posts. Varun also made the singer of the song, Amaal croon the song for him.

With the music of the movie already out, we have got a hint about what the movie has in store for us. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania will hit the theatres on March 10. Apart from Alia and Varun, Gauahar Khan too will be seen in the movie.

