Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening: Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal was there. Alia Bhatt, why no Sidharth Malhotra?

What’s constant about Bollywood couples? Well, gossip. And in the recent past, we haven’t been able to stop ourselves from talking about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who have been making headlines after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand at different places in Mumbai. Must say, they have surpassed Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra too who seemed to have broken the records of being in the news last year. Varun and Natasha were yet again spotted at the Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening, but not together. Varun walked in with his family, David Dhawan and his wife, and Natasha came in much later. So, seems like a smart move.

Alia also walked in with family but we did miss Sidharth Malhotra. Well, we assume that the latter is very ‘busy’ with the shoot of the film, Ittefaq. In his recent interviews, Varun opened up ‘indirectly’ about his relationship with Natasha. He said he is lucky to have her but the reason why he is tight-lipped about their relationship is the fact that he wants people to focus on his career.

In an interview to Mid-Day, he said, “I am proud of the special woman in my life and the world should know about her. I don’t want to be in news for dating someone. I can understand if something dramatic happens — like Varun gets punched by his girlfriend — and people write about that. But using her to stay in news doesn’t work.”

Check out more pictures from Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening:

As far as dating is concerned, Varun was also linked with Alia Bhatt when they started off their career with Student Of The Year but it is only on Koffee With Karan that the duo revealed to Karan Johar that they feel like siblings.

Alia and Varun have been extensively promoting their film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film is just three days away from the release and it would be interesting to see if Varun and Alia fans will love their camaraderie on-screen for the third time.

