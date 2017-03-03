Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Roke Na Ruke Naina: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt song fails to touch soul, watch video

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Roke Na Ruke Naina: One then sees Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt suffering heartbreak and pain post this separation. Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Roke Na Ruke Naina: One then sees Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt suffering heartbreak and pain post this separation.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania makers have released a new song, Roke Na Ruke Naina. The song seems to be a compulsory number squeezed into the film when Varun and Alia’s characters are going through a rough patch in their relationship. Going by the video, one can see Alia and Varun having an argument and eventually going on their separate paths. One then sees Varun and Alia suffering heartbreak and pain post this separation. One also catches a flitting glimpse of Varun and Alia’s happy days. Alia finally moves abroad and one sees Varun following her.

Watch Roke Na Ruke Naina song:

Roke Na Ruke Naina is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh. The music is composed by Amaal Mallik, while the lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar.

However, the new song pales in comparison to Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spin-off of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and the audience would be expecting the more heart-wrenching number from makers. Roke Na Ruke Naina doesn’t capture longing and pain as beautifully as Samjhawan. That song was an instant hit. Roke Na Ruke Naina falls short of creating the same effect.

Meanwhile, actor Sahil Vaid, who has shared screen space with actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film, says his co-stars didn’t have any star-kid tantrums and are hardworking. He calls Alia “baby Naseeruddin Shah”. They are returning to the silver screen with the sequel of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all set to release on March 10.

