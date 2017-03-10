Badrinath Ki Dulhania quick movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan deliver a winner

Badrinath Ki Dulhania quick movie review: This is Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 2.0. Where the last one had Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan only entertaining you, this one offers so much more. Badrinath Ki Dulhania quick movie review: This is Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 2.0. Where the last one had Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan only entertaining you, this one offers so much more.

Badrinath ki Dulhania movie director: Shashank Khaitan

Badrinath ki Dulhania movie cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad

Alia Bhatt is the go-getter Vaidehi. Varun Dhawan is the male chauvinist Badrinath aka Badri. Will Vaidehi become Badrinath ki Dulhania? Given how a Karan Johar romantic comedy spools, that is something of a foregone conclusion. But before that happens, their two individual worlds will go up against each other and show a mirror to India that we live in today.

Set in a small Uttar Pradesh town where marriage is supposed to be the pinnacle of any girl’s ambition, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, takes the discussion forward. As Shashank Khaitan, the director of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and now Badrinath Ki Dulhania, again helms this marriage-based drama, he ensures his leading actress is aspiring for so much more than just a lehenga. She wants a career, she wants respect, she wants trust and she wants to be an equal. And considering the young and talented Alia Bhatt is demanding all of this, the message is stronger. And hugely entertaining.

Alia and Varun establish their characters in entertaining scenes. He wants to propose to her, she wants to know if he knows the full form of IIT. Both Varun and Alia are sparkling as Badri and Vaidehi.

They flirt and they fight, they dance and they romance with utmost conviction. Whether it is the retreaded Tamma Tamma Again or the dance-friendly Badri Ki Dulhania, you now it is a Karan Johar production thanks to the colours and the packaging.

The support cast also makes this film an enjoyable ride. The film takes on important issues and delivers a message without getting didactic.

