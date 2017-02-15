Badrinath Ki Dulhania music review: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt songs are great mix of genres, but something is still missing

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s film is scheduled for March 10 release. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s film is scheduled for March 10 release.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have given their musical fans a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The actors have shared the entire audio album of their songs from their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is nothing less than a collection of chartbusters. However, there is something missing.

There is Arijit Singh’s song to add the emotion of pain in romance, there is Dev Negi to make you dance and also, the everlasting magic of Tamma Tamma. However, we miss the magic of ‘Main Tenu Samjhawaan’ from the prequel. Iconic singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan lent his voice for the number from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania album, which was one of the leading songs of 2015. The unplugged version sung by Alia Bhat touched the hearts of many. This number embodied various emotions and the duo enacted it perfectly.

But music lovers do have a soulful number by Arijit Singh called Roke Na Ruke Naina, might make you all happy.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania songs are good, but not extraordinary or exclusive. However, it doesn’t miss any of the major formula for hit songs — from a 90’s remix to a festive number, everything is present. Just unimpressive. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will release on March 10.

Tamma Tamma Again: This Alia and Varun’s dancing number has recreated the magic of the 90’s. The best thing about this song is the fact that they have retained Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal voices and have added Badshaah’s signature style rap to the song. This is sure to be a popular club number on Bollywood nights with dancers grooving to the number reimaging Alia and Varun’s steps.

Badri Ki Dulhania: Sung by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar, this song is a perfect synonym to energy. A perfect number for weddings and festivals, it is a perfect Bollywood extravagaza, be it filming or the music. We totally loved it and are sure you will too.

Roke Na Ruke Naina: A love ballad sung by Arijit Singh — What could be better? However, unlike the title track of the film and Tamma Tamma Again, this song doesn’t have a lasting effect on you, despite Arijit crooning it. Well, the song might make more sense when we watch the film.

Humsafar: This is another soft number in the album composed, sung and written by Akhil Sachdeva. The fact that it will remind you of Atif Aslam’s magical voice, might want you to keep it on the top of your music list. But beyond that, there is nothing special about this number.

Aashiq Surrender Hua: A bit upsetting, we must say. This song seems like a major rehash of 90’s songs, with nothing new and overall it doesn’t have an effect. So much so, you might skip to another song and not come back to this one at all.

