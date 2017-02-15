Badrinath Ki Dulhania making video: Varun Dhawan aka Badri is in total awe of Alia Bhatt’s character Vaidehi. Watch video

Varun Dhawan is in totally love with Vaidehi aka Alia Bhatt. Varun Dhawan is in totally love with Vaidehi aka Alia Bhatt.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry and friendship was much at display during the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 5. Now, the makers of their upcoming film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, have released a behind-the-scenes video which only proves why they are absolutely comfortable in each other’s company.

The interesting video takes us through the process that went behind turing Varun Dhawan into Badrinath Bansal and Alia Bhatt into Vaidehi. While we cannot get over both the characters, Varun is head-over-heels for Alia Bhatt.

In the new behind-the-scenes video, Varun just cannot stop praising Alia and the way she portrays Vaidehi onscreen. Talking about his co-star, the 27-year-old actor said, “Alia has never looked prettier than she has in this film. The one thing that is commendable about her is the fact that she gets into the skin of the character to the core. Vaidehi is the best girl in the world. If Vaidehi would have existed in real, I would have married her and given her my everything.”

The clip also showcases the kind of fun both the actors and the film’s crew had while shooting the entire movie. Talking about Varun’s character, Alia said that Badri is all hearts and that she really loves Badri. The funny part is when Varun says that he was exploring Badri as and when they shot, Alia is yawning beside him, which leave him embarrassed. Well, that’s what friends do, totally.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Gauahar Khan, Mohit Marwah, Shweta Basu Prasad and Girish Karnad. It will release on March 10.

