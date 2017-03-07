Badrinath Ki Dulhania celeb movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film gets a wonderful reaction

Badrinath Ki Dulhania celeb movie review: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are so natural and comfortable with each other in the film that it’s pleasure to watch them. Badrinath Ki Dulhania celeb movie review: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are so natural and comfortable with each other in the film that it’s pleasure to watch them.

Badrinath Ki Dulhani is the Holi release and going by its trailer and songs, it is full of colour, festivity and emotion. The film is still a few days away from its release but screening for Bollywood celebs have already started as have the first few reactions to the film. On Monday evening, the film’s two stars — Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan — screened the film for their families and a few close friends. Bollywood’s newly minted daddy and film’s producer Karan Johar was there as were Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, and David Dhawan and his wife. Varun’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal attended the screening too.

Immediately after Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s screening, Natasha said, “It was very nice.” Mahesh and Soni were far more effusive in their praise. Sonia razdan told media, “Both Alia and Varun are so natural and comfortable with each other that it’s a pleasure watch them. It was so charming and fun.” Mahesh Bhatt said the film was miles ahead of the franchise’s last iteration, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania.

They also took to social media to share their reactions. Mahesh Bhatt wrote on Twitter, “Concealed in the heart of this romantic comedy is a poignant social message. Varun & Alia r wonderful. It’s a triumph for Shashank Khaitan.” Soni Razdan had this to say, “BKD : heartwarming heartbreaking and completely surprising @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 charm the socks off ShashankKhaitan is a superb story teller.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-starrer releases on March 10. The film is a romantic comedy set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

