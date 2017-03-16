Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office day 7: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film to destroy Trapped, Machine at BO

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s film is based in a small town. Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s film is based in a small town.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is benefitting from being the solo release this Holi. Add a much-loved jodi as the lead pair, foot-tapping music and a good script, and the makers are laughing all the way to the bank. In fact, the film has already earned around Rs 68 crore at the box office and if trade analyst Taran Adarsh is to be trusted then the film in no time will cross the lifetime collection of its previous version, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which earned about Rs 76.81 crore during its lifetime.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania had become 2017’s highest Monday grosser with Rs 12.08 crore as BO collection. It has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees (Rs 8.25 crore), Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 7.26 crore) and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil (Rs 6.04 crore). Film distributor Akshaye Rathi said Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been a win-win situation for not only actors and filmmakers but also for the trade. What makes the film a hit is also the fact that the film is based on a couple who belong to the small town like UP and Rajasthan. Also, the actors have a regional dialect, which makes them relatable to the audience.

Also read | Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film truly represents the loopholes in our society

Now that the film is entering its second week since release, it would not be wrong to speculate that the film will definitely become one of the films to earn Rs 100 crore at the box office. The fact that it has negligible competition this Friday in Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped and Mustafa, Kiara Advani-starrer Machine ensures an extended box office window for the film.

Well, the filmmakers have celebrated the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania already and Shashank Khaitan, director of the film, has already revealed his plans of making the third instalment to Dulhania series. “We are delighted with the response. We are getting a lot of encouragement. After seeing the film, the audience is coming out of the theatres with happy faces. I am really keen to make the third instalment of the ‘…Dulhania’ franchise,” he said at Trapped screening.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd