Badrinath Ki Dulhania audience reaction: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan wow viewers. Watch video

Badrinath Ki Dulhania released on Friday and we at indianexpress.com were there at the first day, first show of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film to find out what the audience thought. And the reactions we got from people inside this Mumbai theatre is that it is not just a superhit, it is a chartbuster too. We actually caught people dancing to Badrinath Ki Dulhania songs!

A group of school boys turned up to see the film and told us, “We loved Varun Dhawan! It is such a fun film to watch. We love Alia Bhatt too!” This all they said, and did a small dance performance too, to wish Alia and Varun all the success for their film.

Yet another group of college boys who watched the film, said they came to watch Badrinath Ki Dulhania without their girlfriends because they all love Alia. Their reaction, “Alia is looking super cute, and Varun is looking cool. It is a fun film and would watch the movie again. It is a great story too!”

Watch | Badrinath ki Dulhania Audience Reaction: People Dance to the Tunes of Alia, Varun Film

A young couple with their kids came to watch the film, and as Alia predicted, Badrinath Ki Dulhania turned out to be an impeccable family entertainer! The daily told us, “The film is really made well, we are so happy that we watch the film, and the fact that we could watch it together makes us happier! The kids were dancing on this movie’s songs from so many days!”

A group of school girls who came to watch the film did showed us their favourite dance step from the movie and told us, “We love Varun, and both of them, Varun and Alia, were great in the film. The movie is emotional as well as a lot of fun! We love Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film deserves a full five out of five stars!”

Some people also found Badrinath Ki Dulhania better than Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. They said, “It is a much better film than Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, songs are better too, and it is a full entertainer! We loved every bit of it!”

A couple of women from Surat, Gujarat who travelled to Mumbai this morning for some work, ditched their work and chose to watch Badrinath Ki Dulhania instead. They mentioned, “We are so glad we watched the film. It reminded us of Salman Khan movies which are full entertainers! We would give the movie four stars out of five.”

