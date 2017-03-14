Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan film truly represents the loopholes in our society

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Audience is loving Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s compatibility in the film. Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Audience is loving Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s compatibility in the film.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are rocking the box office with their recent release, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The audience is loving their on-screen pairing despite their film receiving mixed reviews from critics. And why not, their off screen compatibility truly shows on screen too, making every part of the film a full-on paisa vasool entertainer. While the film keeps the essence of Bollywood intact with its dance numbers and dreamy romance, what makes this film different is that it truly represents our society and the way it treats the two genders – female and male. Read on to know how.

Girl is equal to liability, boy is an asset: The film begins with Badrinath Bansal aka Varun describing the disparity made between the two genders right at the moment of their birth.

Even if we agree or not, a girl is treated as a liability in the society till date. The moment a girl is born in a family, parents start planning about her wedding rather than her studies and making her capable enough to deal life on her own.

Why Badrinath Ki Dulhania is worth a watch?

A girl’s career is secondary: Badrinath is just 10th pass and in love with Vaidehi aka Alia Bhatt, who wants to make a career. But who cares? A girl’s sole ambition should be to be able to make a man happy. Right? At least, that’s what most of the Indian parents think.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania audience reaction, watch video:

But you may ask what about the guy. Well, even if he does not have a degree, he can be the most eligible bachelor, as he has his father’s property. After all, he is the one to take the family forward.

Male ego: Badrinath cannot understand when a girl says ‘no.’ Even though a lot of films have said out loud that there are no ‘read between the lines’ possibilities when a girl’s answer is not in favour of what the boy wants, guys seem to have failed in understanding that if you stalk and tease a woman, it’s equivalent to molestation. But no, male ego is always considered bigger than a woman’s self respect. Sad but true.

Here’s what Alia Bhatt loves the most about her character in Badrinath Ki Dulhania:

Molestation is a joke irrespective of gender: Rape and molestation are words people associate more with a woman, but assume that such things do not happen to a man. Well, there’s a difference. When it happens to a woman, she is ultimately held responsible herself for the incident, and becomes a disgrace for the family and society. But, when a man faces molestation, it’s nothing but a joke. Shocking? Well, it’s true.

Girl’s value is equivalent to the dowry brings: More than half of Indian society believes in patriarchy. And this also includes people who give in to the demands of dowry, paid in cash or kind. By the way, this amount decides how the life of your daughter will be post-marriage. She is weighed as a mere substance of exchange, leaving aside the efforts she puts in.

Also read | Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt send love and a special message for fans, watch video

These facts are nothing we’ve not heard before or seen in real life. Films these days have very aptly dealt with these issues one at a time. But, never in the past has the society’s multiple norms been portrayed in such a subtle and entertaining manner. While Alia has done well with her role, it is Varun who is convincing and puts a strong foot forward in terms of acting. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this film is yet another milestone for the two actors and can be watched at least once, if not more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd