Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Get ready to Tamma Tamma Again with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan this weekend

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Tamma Tamma Again is a flashback to 90’s memories. Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Tamma Tamma Again is a flashback to 90’s memories.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have the perfect plan for your weekend. After making you dance on the film’s title track, the duo is all set to make you groove on the upcoming number, Tamma Tamma Again. The actors, who will share the screen space in upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, have stepped into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt to recreate their iconic number from Thanedaar.

The song was originally sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal. However, the new song seems to have taken the hook line of the song. In fact, if you have seen the trailer, you already saw a short glimpse from the song in which Alia and Varun are also doing the iconic step. The revamped song will also have Badshah rapping.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Varun tweeted, “ # TammaTammaagain are you ready. # BadrinathKiDulhania. The party starter is here. That’s my song @ tanishkbagchi” while Alia invited to the weekend party by tweeting, “and it’s time!!! Get ready to party with #TammaTammaAgain !!!!!”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s tweet here:

The title track, Badri Ki Dulhania, has got over 15 million views on YouTube. Even the trailer of the film, which gives a glimpse into the characters of Alia and Varun, has gone viral. Alia plays the character of Vaidehi and Varun plays the central character of Badrinath. The film is a spin-off of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and is directed by Shashank Khaitan. For now, only the lead actors of the film have been revealed.

The film, which is set in a small town of India, is scheduled for Holi weekend release, on March 10.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd